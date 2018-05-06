Construction coming to a busy Joint Base Lewis-McChord exit off Interstate 5 this summer

SHARE COPY LINK Exit 120, the Lewis Main Liberty Gate, will be closed to outbound traffic from June 1 through the end of September, and only two of the four access lanes will be open for incoming traffic while crews do construction work there. JBLM Courtesy

