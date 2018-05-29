Have something you'd like to say to state DOT about Tacoma traffic? Here's your chance.

If you have a commute that requires getting on any sort of highway around Pierce County, you've likely been frustrated with traffic and the congestion.
While spending what feels like forever crawling through traffic, maybe you've even thought about writing a strongly-worded letter or email.
Well, here's your chance to let the state Department of Transportation know what you think. The agency is conducting an online survey to help it prioritize congestion-relief measures in Pierce and Kitsap counties. Motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians and transit riders are welcome to submit ideas to help ease congestion.
"Traffic backups and delays are no surprise for people who frequently travel in the Puget Sound area," the agency said in a news release.
Um, yeah.
“The information from people who rely on these state highways is very valuable,” Dennis Engel, planning manager for the state transportation department, said in a statement. “This will help us determine where to prioritize needs statewide.”
Both the Pierce County and Kitsap County surveys are available online until 11:59 p.m. June 14.
The Pierce County survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BLLMWBR
The Kitsap County survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GK2262H
