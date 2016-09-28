Utility board likely to delay vote on future of Click

The Tacoma Public Utilities board will move to postpone a scheduled vote late Wednesday on two options for expanding Click Cable TV into internet and phone service.
A spokeswoman for the utility said in an email that the five-member board “indicated it needs more time to evaluate the two resolutions originally scheduled on tonight’s agenda.” A public comment session will still be held at the meeting for those who want to be heard on the board’s proposals for paying for Click.
The funding options fall along the lines of a philosophical argument that members of the City Council and TPU board have been debating for months: One asks the city of Tacoma to contribute money to subsidize Click’s losses, the other recommends Tacoma Power ratepayers pay for Click.
Notably, neither includes a controversial provision contained in a previous proposal that gave the City Council a deadline to bless whatever funding plan was sent its way, or risk having Click’s operations privatized.
Both options authorize Click to provide retail internet, voice over internet phone, commercial broadband and cable television services as part of a new “all-in” business plan. Both plans would upgrade the system to gigabit internet service speeds, and suggest negotiating with Click’s labor force to achieve $1.5 million annually in savings to make up for some of the losses Click is expected to incur if it’s run as a municipally owned and operated service.
Another similarity: Both plans suggest continuing to allow local internet service providers, such as Rainier Connect and Advanced Stream, to have access to Click’s wires at wholesale prices so those companies can sell internet to their customers. Those ISPs that lease space on Click’s wires currently have around 20 percent of the market, TPU executive director Bill Gaines has said.
Both plans also assume Click’s operating expenses will outpace revenues by between $58.7 million to $65.6 million from 2017 to 2025 (Click’s total expenses during that time are estimated to be between about $371 million to $387 million, according to the resolutions).
But the ways the two funding plans expect to cover the losses are very different.
The first option, likely preferred by board chairman Mark Patterson and board member Monique Trudnowski: Click will borrow $12 million to $14 million from the city’s general fund to upgrade its system. The city also will be asked to steadily contribute more to help subsidize Click, starting at about $2.8 million in 2017 and ramping up to $7.5 million in 2025. In this option, the board prefers that the city “develop a new, alternative and stable funding source for its contributions.”
TPU’s contribution to funding Click would decrease over time, from $6.1 million in 2017 to $2.4 million in 2025. The proposal calls for the utility to seek one or more public-private partnerships to operate Click if Tacoma Power and the city don’t find money for the system’s expansion, but it does not set a deadline for that decision.
The second funding option, likely preferred by board members Karen Larkin and Bryan Flint, would ask for no contribution from the city of Tacoma. It expects Click to pay for upgrading its system using rate revenues and contributions from rate payers, and asks Tacoma Power to fund Click to the tune of at least $6 million per year, but no more than $10 million.
While it’s not clear how each board member will vote, the four members of the board mentioned have publicly made their positions on funding clear. Woodrow Jones, the fifth member of the TPU board, has been mum in recent public conversations about how to fund Click, but voted last December to lease it to a private company. Whatever proposal they approve when they take up the vote will be forwarded to the City Council for consideration.
The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the TPU auditorium, 3628 S. 35th St.
