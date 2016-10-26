Smell test: Ad claims Peloquin mocked jury duty – but omits that she was struck by a car on her way to jury duty

Did a state Senate candidate mock jury duty and say she can’t work with or relate to people who don’t share her ambition?
You might get that impression if you don’t know the part about the candidate getting hit by a car, injured and concussed as she crossed a Tacoma street in 2004 — on her way to jury duty.
A direct mail ad, sent to Lakewood-area voters and paid for by the Good Government Leadership Council, levels the accusations at Democratic candidate Marisa Peloquin, who is challenging Republican incumbent Sen. Steve O’Ban in the 28th Legislative District.
The mailer describes a pair of quotes from Peloquin. Both come from a deposition taken in 2005.
Claim 1: “She mocked jury duty, saying ‘You know, I mean, gosh, who wants to do jury duty? Maybe old retired people. I shouldn’t say that, but… .”
The facts: Peloquin was struck by a car Feb. 2, 2004, as she walked across the street to attend jury duty at the Pierce County courthouse in Tacoma.
She was thrown 20 feet, according to public records. She suffered injuries to her wrists, knees, ribs, back, face and head, including a concussion.
The driver had a suspended license. Peloquin successfully sued for damages.
In a 2005 deposition associated with that lawsuit, Peloquin was asked to recall the incident and her recovery. Her full statement reads as follows:
“And it all resulted from trying to do my job, you know, not waffling or getting out of jury duty, but doing the right thing, you know, and getting off of work, and, and in both cases, you know, just going to my jury duty, doing what I was supposed to do, as boring as jury duty can be. You know, I mean, gosh, who wants to do jury duty? Maybe old retired people. I shouldn’t say that, but, you know, certainly other people like jury duty. It’s not something I looked forward to, but it’s something I did because that’s what you’re supposed to do.”
Asked about the ad, Peloquin said she had seen it, and was “kind of appalled. I absolutely respect jury duty. It’s something every citizen should have the opportunity to serve on and should try to serve on.”
Conclusion: False. The partial quote in the ad is accurate but cherry-picked to omit relevant context. Peloquin said it was her job to attend jury duty, even if she didn’t look forward to it, because “that’s what you’re supposed to do.” She said it while explaining how she was struck by a car and injured on her way to attending jury duty.
Claim 2: The mailer calls Peloquin “ambitious and arrogant,” and cites a quote: “Democrat Peloquin said she has trouble working with people. ‘… in order to work with people, you have to have an understanding of people, and so it took me — it was a stretch to understand, you know, and to be able to relate to those who were not as ambitious as me.’ ”
The facts: In the 2005 deposition, Peloquin was asked about her academic progress prior to the incident, including her strengths and weaknesses when she attended high school in the 1980s.
She said her weakness at the time was not understanding why other students “were not making full use of what the high school offered.” Asked to explain, she gave the following reply:
Peloquin: “Well, because in order to work with people, you have to have an understanding of people, and so it took me — it was a stretch to understand, you know, and to be able to relate to those who were not as ambitious as me.”
Attorney: “Is that still the case?”
Peloquin: “No. Now I’ve worked with so many different people, especially going into the Army. You meet just all sorts, and I was very quickly educated that it takes all sorts of people, you know, to — to be in the workforce.”
Conclusion: False. The quote is cherry-picked. By omitting context, the ad leaves the impression that Peloquin was speaking of herself as an adult. In fact, she was describing herself as a teenager in the 1980s, looking back 20 years later. She added that on-the-job experience changed her outlook.
The ad was paid for by the Good Government Leadership Council, an organization that has received all its money this year from a political committee run by Senate Republicans, according to records from the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Stan Shore, the executive director of the Good Government Leadership Council, said the quotes in the ad are accurate, adding that “all the mailers we’re doing are very fair and accurate.” The council received all its money this year from a political committee run by Senate Republicans, according to records from the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Another ad from the council, also attacking Peloquin, failed another News Tribune Smell Test earlier this year. It falsely accused her of supporting a state income tax.
O’Ban did not respond to a voice message seeking comment about the ad. By law, independent groups cannot coordinate their campaign activities with candidates.
Sean Robinson: 253-597-8486, @seanrobinsonTNT
