City OKs up to $100,000 for an independent look at Click’s books

The Tacoma City Council has approved up to $100,000 for an independent audit of Click’s finances before it votes on spending millions of dollars to expand the system.
But before it approved the audit, the Council on Tuesday agreed on an amendment to the proposal that would allow them to approve a funding plan for Click’s expansion before the analysis is complete.
“I think that it’s really clear that we should be able to walk and chew gum at the same time and that fundamentally this resolution is a good idea and my amendment seeks to build upon that good idea,” Councilman Anders Ibsen said after introducing his amendment.
Councilman Conor McCarthy originally proposed the audit nearly two weeks ago. He said the city should hire an independent consultant to figure out a “reasonable” method for apportioning the costs of Click’s network, which has some benefit to Tacoma Power. He also called for the consultant to “evaluate the expansion of the Click network in the context of an evolving telecommunications and cable industry.”
Tacoma Public Utilities management has said Click is losing millions of dollars a year, but many council members have said the facts surrounding Click’s finances have remained hazy as they prepare to vote on how to fund the planned expansion into retail internet and phone service. Among those things that could be discerned by a third-party audit: the actual value of Click’s coaxial and fiber network to Tacoma Power, whether the current cost-sharing method between Click and Tacoma Power is fair, and whether it’s legal for electric ratepayers to fund Click’s projected losses as it moves to an all-in business model.
A 2015 analysis recommended Click shoulder 94 percent of the costs associated with its commercial operations and that 6 percent be allocated to Tacoma Power for services such as linking the city’s power substations. Prior to that, 76 percent of the costs to operate and maintain Click’s network were borne by the cable system. Some have argued that the new cost allocation plan made Click’s financial situation look worse than it is. Having an independent consultant crack open Click’s books is thought to be able to provide clarity.
The City Council was set to vote on McCarthy’s audit proposal at Tuesday night’s meeting, but at the end of the weekly study session, Councilman Anders Ibsen said he’d be offering an amendment to that proposal. His amendment called for Tacoma Power – and not Click – to reimburse the city for the cost of the audit and added a line saying that the “all-in” business plan, in which Click will transition into selling retail internet, phone and cable service, will be reviewed and revised based on the audit’s findings.
The amendment also struck a line that said the cost-sharing method should be resolved before the Council makes a final decision on the plan. It was a point of contention for McCarthy and Councilman Marty Campbell.
“Yes, we can walk and chew gum at the same time, but I’d like to know what the flavor of that gum is going to be, because I’d hate to find out that it’s watermelon,” Campbell said, to laughs. “If we’re going to make an informed decision, it’s going to be informed before we make a decision.”
Ultimately, though, the amended version of the proposal passed, with no members of the council voting against it. Councilman Robert Thoms was absent.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
