Gig Harbor woman’s ballot returned after rare postmark mistake

0:21 Early voting in Pierce County Pause

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:22 Bonney Lake man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death of Linda Green

2:13 Pete Carroll "No change" in Seahawks' waiting for Kam Chancellor to heal

6:29 Revisiting Carbon Glacier 10 years after epic Mount Rainier flood

2:05 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps victory at California

1:05 Northwest Seaport Alliance supports Sonics arena, but not in south downtown

0:27 Man hit and killed fleeing across I-5

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief