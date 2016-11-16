Tacoma architect announces he’s running for mayor

The race for mayor of Tacoma has begun almost a year before voters will cast their ballots. On Wednesday, architect and previous mayoral candidate Jim Merritt announced his candidacy.
In a news release, Merritt touted his involvement in the North End Neighborhood Council, with the charter review committee, as a board member of the Rotary Club, and his architectural work in refurbishing Union Station. He started his own firm, Merrit Architecture, and has been involved in several high-profile design and renovation projects across Tacoma, including the cable-stayed bridge.
In his second bid for mayor, Merritt said he will focus on business, infrastructure and education. He ran against Mayor Marilyn Strickland in 2009 and lost after days of ballot counting in what was considered a close race.
Merritt has lived in Tacoma for more than 30 years and has a wife and three children.
Next year is Strickland’s last in office. Merritt is the first candidate to officially announce that he’ll be running to succeed her.
Candice Ruud
