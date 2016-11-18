Could brain drain at state Capitol delay court-ordered school-funding fix?

1:01 Calico Cat Motel shut down for meth, prostitution, crime Pause

1:47 Protest Camp Broken Up, Train Leaves Port

3:05 Running back Thomas Rawls pumped to play for Seahawks on Sunday

2:42 Twisted murder trial leaves mother of slain son in pain

1:07 Tacoma Police & Fire Youth Academy Graduation

2:39 Fine-tune your beer radar with two new joints

1:31 Lincoln High School Drumline Prepares For Seahawks' Home Game

2:30 Chris Petersen's final remarks before UW hosts Arizona State

1:41 Funky paint job makes Artist & Craftsman Supply a must-see