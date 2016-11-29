Tacoma city manager a finalist for Dallas job

Tacoma City Manager T.C. Broadnax is a finalist for the top job at the city of Dallas.
Dallas released the names of five finalists for its city manager position Tuesday. The City Council has invited the candidates to interview for the position next week.
“We're looking for a Dak Prescott of the city manager world,” Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Erik Wilson told the Dallas Morning News. “Someone who the stage is not too big for. Just gets it done. Great communicator and just performs.”
Broadnax came to Tacoma in February 2012 from San Antonio, Texas, where he was an assistant city manager.
Mayor Marilyn Strickland said Broadnax informed her in October that he has been contacted by a recruiter for the Dallas job.
“I’m not surprised he has the attention of recruiters. It’s an opportunity for him that I think it would be hard for anyone to pass up,” Strickland said. "...He’s a city manager who I believe was cut from what I call the 21st century model of city managers where he is about using technology, being very transparent and having a commitment to equity and having high expectations of staff."
Broadnax has a reputation for budgeting prowess. On his arrival in Tacoma, he took on a troubled city budget that required $60 million in cuts amid the economic pains of the recession.
His spending plan for 2017-18 also has been well-received by council members and the public, who have lauded it for doubling spending on homelessness services, adding police and fire positions and avoiding painful cuts such as the closure of libraries.
Dallas is the third-largest U.S. city with a city manager-council form of government, according to the National League of Cities. Phoenix and San Antonio outrank it by population.
Dallas’ current city manager, A.C. Gonzalez, is retiring in January. The other finalists for the job include a Dallas assistant city manager; a chief operating officer for Chattanooga, Tennessee; the city manager for Tulsa, Oklahoma; and the president of JLB Group, a consulting firm.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
