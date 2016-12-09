Broadnax, after four years in Tacoma, is next Dallas city manager

Tacoma City Manager T.C. Broadnax is headed to Dallas to take the top job in city government, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Dallas City Council members reached the consensus Friday after a two-hour closed meeting that followed in-person interviews of five finalists earlier in the week.
The council is expected to vote Wednesday to make the hire official. The pick breaks a longstanding tradition of hiring from within Dallas city government, according to the Morning News.
Broadnax will take over management of a city with a $3.1 billion budget and more than 13,000 employees. He replaces A.C. Gonzalez, who is retiring at the end of January and was paid $400,000.
Broadnax came to Tacoma in 2012 from San Antonio, Texas, where he was an assistant city manager.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
