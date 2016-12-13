Gov. Jay Inslee proposes $4 billion in taxes to solve school-funding crisis

Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing more than $4 billion in new taxes as part of his plan to boost teacher pay and end Washington state’s unconstitutional way of paying for public schools.
The governor’s new two-year budget proposal — which he unveiled at a news conference Tuesday at Tacoma’s Lincoln High School — would rely on about $4.4 billion in new tax revenue, about half of which would come from new taxes on capital gains and carbon emissions.
The governor’s plan would also boost the business and occupation tax for service businesses from 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent, which would raise about $2.3 billion over two years.
Those and other smaller tax measures under Inslee’s plan would substantially boost what what the state pays school districts to hire teachers, administrators and other staff, adding about $3.9 billion in total spending on K-12 education.
For years, many local school districts have been using revenue from local property tax levies to supplement what the state gives them to pay for teacher and other school employee salaries.
But in the McCleary school-funding case, the state Supreme Court has said providing market-rate salaries for school employees is a state responsibility, and shouldn’t be paid for using local levy dollars.
The state is now in contempt of court and being fined $100,000 a day over the Legislature’s failure to come up with a plan to take on those local salary costs by September 2018.
Under Inslee’s proposed budget, what the state pays for a beginning teacher would jump by nearly $20,000 per year, from $35,700 this year to to $54,587 by the 2018-19 school year.
Inslee’s plan would increase what the state pays for school administrators even more — from $62,847 per year currently to $114,612 by 2018-19.
At the same time, Inslee’s proposal would limit school districts’ ability to raise money through their own local property tax levies. Right now, the amount of money most school districts can raise through local property taxes is capped at 28 percent of the money they receive from state and federal sources.
Inslee’s plan would reduce that cap to 15 percent for all school districts in the state.
Inslee’s budget director, David Schumacher, said the plan wouldn’t result in any school districts losing money or increase property taxes for people living in any of the state’s 295 school districts.
Because the governor’s plan relies on ample new tax revenue, property taxes will either stay the same or go down in every school district in the state, he said.
Residents and businesses in about three-quarters of the state’s school districts will see a tax decrease under the governor’s plan, Schumacher said. Property taxes in one-quarter of school districts will remain flat, he said.
The governor’s plan wouldn’t make any changes to the common schools levy, the statewide property tax that helps pay for schools. The decision was made that “raising the property tax was not the tax that the governor wanted to lean on,” Schumacher said Tuesday.
That decision required the governor to look at other tax sources, including the new taxes on capital gains and carbon emissions, Schumacher said.
“It takes new money to be able to give every district more money, and be able to cut taxes for some people,” Schumacher said Tuesday. “It’s not magic.”
The governor’s proposed carbon tax differs from the cap-and-trade model he proposed in 2014, which failed to advance. The new plan would impose a $25 fee on every metric ton of carbon emissions starting in the 2018 fiscal year.
It’s also not the first time the governor has proposed a tax on capital gains income, which includes income from the sales of stocks, bonds and and other assets. Inslee’s proposal this year would apply a 7.9 percent tax on capital gains above $25,000 for an individual or $50,000 per couple, with exemptions for selling homes or income from retirement accounts.
The proposed business-and-occupation tax increase would apply to service providers such as accountants, attorneys, consultants and real estate agents.
