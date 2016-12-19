For ‘Hamilton’ electors, the time has come to put longshot Trump-blocking plan into action

A small sect of Washington state’s electors are expected to buck party and tradition in a longshot gambit to deny Donald Trump the presidency as members of the Electoral College convene Monday around the country.
At least three Washington electors are planning to cast their electoral votes for Republican John Kasich, the governor of Ohio, instead of the candidate who won the state, Democrat Hillary Clinton, said Bret Chiafalo, an elector from Everett.
Chiafalo was among several hundred who rallied Monday morning at the state Legislative Building calling on electors to “Save U.S.” and “Vote Your Conscience.”
Chiafalo has been campaigning to persuade enough Republican electors around the country to pick Kasich or another Republican instead of Trump. Chiafalo called Trump “unfit” for the office and said he was a “demagogue.”
Trump won states that have a combined 306 electoral votes. To become president, 270 electoral votes are required. Chiafalo and his supporters will have to get 37 Republican electors to defect in order for the U.S. House of Representatives to decide who the next president will be.
In an even more unlikely scenario, Chiafalo could aim to persuade enough Democrat and Republican electors to join their cause and push a third candidate over the 270 mark to win the presidency outright.
But electors who break their pledge, known as “faithless electors” are extremely rare.
The Associated Press interviewed more than 330 electors from both parties since the Nov. 8 election and found few who said they plan to revolt.
Chiafalo said “at least” 37 Republicans are “seriously considering doing what’s right for this country and not voting for Donald Trump.”
“At the end of the day it’s up to them, it’s their decision.”
In Washington, Chiafalo and elector Levi Guerra have publicly said they won’t vote for Clinton. Chiafalo said he expected a third elector to join their cause, but wouldn’t say who it was.
Chiafalo and Guerra each face a fine up to $1,000 for breaking their pledge. Efforts in court to avoid the fine have been denied so far.
Chiafalo’s effort is championed by a group that calls itself the “Hamilton Electors.” Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury, once wrote the Electoral College is necessary to ensure “the office of the President will never fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications.”
The state’s vote takes place at noon at the state Capitol in Olympia.
Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @worenstein
