City Council votes to buy one property, sell another

The Tacoma City Council approved selling one piece of property and buying another in the name of economic development at its first meeting in 2017 on Tuesday night.
The council voted to buy a 6,044 square foot retail space on the ground floor of North Park Plaza, a parking garage with first-floor retail on Pacific Avenue near South 10th Street downtown.
The goal is to have the ability to redevelop that site along with the rest of the plaza. The ground floor property has been vacant since The Lochs restaurant closed in 2013, the city said, and the hope of the city’s economic development department is to eventually see private investment come to the plaza.
“Our long-term development interest is to see a public-private partnership,” said Martha Anderson, with the economic development department, in a presentation to the City Council.
Several years ago, another similar plaza to the south with a large, aging parking garage occupying its top floors was redeveloped. Now, Tacoma’s Old Spaghetti Factory sits on the corner, and the plaza “became a very nice mixed-use development — ground floor retail, enhanced parking structure, structurally sound with a new office on top — long-term, that would be our mission,” Anderson said.
A realtor approached the city about purchasing the site, Anderson said. The city will pay $550,000 plus closing costs.
The City Council also approved selling a parking lot the city has owned since 1980 near the main branch of the Tacoma Public Library at its meeting Tuesday. The council voted to sell the parcel at 1210 Tacoma Avenue S. to developer HQC USA, LLC for $750,000 for a future mixed-use residential project, the details of which were not available.
The city said after the parcels comprising the parking lot were purchased, a Library Parking Lot and Construction Fund was established, which would be filled by parking revenue from the lots for development of future library parking facilities. The facility was supposed to include free spaces for library patrons, with the remainder to be set aside for paid public parking, but the facility was never developed.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted to appoint Councilman Robert Thoms as deputy mayor, a role that council members assume on a rotating basis each year depending on seniority. The council also acknowledged the seven years of service of Councilwoman Victoria Woodards, who vacated her seat late last month in order to run for mayor this year.
