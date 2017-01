55 résumés in hand, Tacoma City Council begins work to select new member

1:29 New bus route to showcase Tacoma's scenic waterfront Pause

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:11 Bobby Wagner on Seahawks' familiarity with Atlanta

3:39 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar talks Malik Dime injury, previews California

2:15 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' 2013 playoff loss at Atlanta motivates Russell Wilson

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

1:05 Traffic Q&A: Dangerous spot on Portland Avenue

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:54 So what exactly is a mule cocktail?