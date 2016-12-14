Tacoma councilwoman says she’ll run for mayor

Tacoma Councilwoman Victoria Woodards has announced she will run for mayor next year, when Mayor Marilyn Strickland’s second term ends.
A news release announcing her candidacy said she will step down from her City Council seat in order to run. Her last day will be Dec. 28. The city charter requires elected officials who have served two consecutive terms to take a gap before running again.
Woodards, 51, is a U.S. Army veteran who has served as an at-large council member since being elected in 2010 and was deputy mayor in 2014. Prior to her time on the City Council, she served five years on the board of Metro Parks Tacoma. She is the president of the Tacoma Urban League. Woodards moved to Tacoma when she was 3 years old and joined the Army after graduating from Lincoln High School. She lives in the South End.
“I’m running for mayor so every person who lives in Tacoma can fulfill their own destiny. I’ll fight for family-wage jobs, public safety, responsible budgets, local businesses, and a lasting solution to our homelessness and mental health crisis,” Woodards said in a statement.
She is the second person to join the race for mayor. Local architect Jim Merritt announced last month that he will run for Tacoma city government’s top elected position for the second time.
