Washington State House votes to delay ‘levy cliff’ that threatens school district budgets

As its first vote of 2017, the state House has approved a measure extending local school districts’ current taxing authority for one more year.
House Bill 1059, which passed the House on a 62-35 vote Monday, would delay a planned reduction in what school districts can raise through local property tax levies.
Under current law, school districts’ taxation authority is set to go down in January 2018. School districts have said that the so-called “levy cliff” will lead to them having to plan for dramatic budget cuts in the coming months.
Democratic leaders in the state House have urged their colleagues to save school districts from those budgeting difficulties by extending school districts’ current levy lid through January 2019.
“Without the passage of this bill, they’re going to have to count on less money next year than they’re getting now,” said House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington, during Monday’s floor debate.
But hanging over the debate Monday was the larger task facing lawmakers this year: Fixing the way the state pays for public schools.
In the McCleary case, the state is under a court order to fully fund basic education by 2018.
Complying with the order from the state Supreme Court will require the state to take on the full cost of paying teachers and other school employees. Right now, school districts use local property taxes to pay some of their employee salary costs — an arrangement the court has ruled unconstitutional because it can lead to funding disparities between districts.
Many lawmakers think solving the McCleary problem will involve significantly reforming the use of local school district levies.
Because of that, several Republicans argued on the House floor Monday that extending current levy levels as proposed under House Bill 1059 would only serve to delay larger school-funding fixes.
“Doing this today would maintain the status quo, and the status quo isn’t working,” said state Rep. Drew MacEwen, R-Union.
The 50 Democrats who make up the majority in the state House all voted for the measure. Most Republican House members opposed it, but 12 voted in favor, including several Republicans who represent legislative districts in the South Sound.
Those included state Reps. Michelle Caldier, R-Port Orchard; Dan Griffey, R-Allyn; Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom; Melanie Stambaugh, R-Puyallup; and Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor.
The bill now heads to the Senate, where Republican leaders have expressed reservations to delaying the levy cliff and advocated focusing on solving larger school-funding issues first.
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
