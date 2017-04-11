Black firefighters group says nepotism, not ban the box, is at fault in Mueller case

A group of black Tacoma firefighters said they won’t allow department leadership to blame minority applicants and the city’s hiring policy for what happened with Ramsey Mueller, the son of a deputy chief and a probationary firefighter who died of a heroin overdose days after showing up late to work and nearly hitting another vehicle while driving a firetruck.
Brian Hardy, who said he was speaking on behalf of the Tacoma Black Professional Firefighters, read a letter that was sent to former city manager T.C. Broadnax and Mayor Marilyn Strickland in February to the City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Nepotism, the letter read, was to blame for the hiring of Mueller, who had previous drug-related arrests and hospitalizations when he was hired by the fire department as a recruit in 2015.
“We will not allow the Tacoma Fire Department chief and the deputy chief of administration … to place blame on minority applicants, candidates and new hires and the ban the box policy that was recently implemented,” Hardy read.
The city’s hiring policy is meant to encourage diversity and offer second chances to those who may have had previous run-ins with the law. In 2015, the city “banned the box,” removing the question “Have you been convicted of a felony within the last 10 years?” from most city job applications.
Mueller didn’t have any felony convictions, but he did have recent legal problems and a documented history of drug abuse. Fire department leaders told The News Tribune they weren’t aware of his past, but the department’s hiring system and policies, including a criminal background check, didn’t capture the underlying details of those incidents.
“TFD was aware of (Mueller’s) troubled past, including drug use and legal problems,” Hardy continued. “It appears that a deliberate effort was made to allow him to move forward in the hiring process by removing the following questions from the personal history questionnaire that he and other members of his class submitted: ‘Do you currently have any outstanding criminal or civil citations?’”
“Tacoma Black Professional Firefighters Organization is deeply disturbed by the manipulation of the Tacoma Fire Department’s hiring process to benefit an immediate family member of the deputy chief of suppression, and believe nepotism” was involved, Hardy read.
