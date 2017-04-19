State workers will demonstrate to urge lawmakers to support new labor contracts

Washington state workers are staging demonstrations Wednesday to urge the Legislature to approve their new two-year labor contracts.
Statewide, employees at about 150 job sites plan to demonstrate at noon, according to the Washington Federation of State Employees.
Union spokesman Tim Welch said employees will stress the importance of including money for the labor contracts in the new two-year budget the Legislature approves this year.
The negotiated contracts would award most state workers cost-of-living raises of about 6 percent over the next two years, along with targeted salary increases for some positions that are hard to fill.
The contracts would cost an estimated $500 million during the state’s 2017-19 budget cycle.
“It’s really calling attention to the need to support public services and fund state employees’ contracts,” Welch said of the demonstrations. “If you want to have good services, you have to fund those contracts, and stop the recruitment and retention crisis.”
Welch said state workers oppose the budget put out by the mostly Republican Senate majority, which would reject the negotiated contracts and instead award workers $500 raises each of the next two years.
Welch said state employees are urging lawmakers to support a budget closer to the one proposed by House Democrats, which includes full funding for the labor contracts.
Locally, state worker demonstrations will take place at the state Department of Labor & Industries headquarters building in Tumwater, the Department of Ecology building in Lacey, the Centennial Building in Tacoma and the East Capitol Campus Plaza in Olympia. Workers will participate during their breaks, Welch said, and will return to work afterward.
State Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, has said Senate leaders didn’t include money for the state worker contracts in their budget partly out of frustration with how the contracts are negotiated. Unions negotiate the labor agreements with the governor’s budget office, leaving the Legislature out of the loop.
Lawmakers can approve or reject each of the contracts in their entirety, but they can’t renegotiate the contract details as they write their budget.
“I’m not saying that we don’t value our state employees,” Braun said last month. “We just think that’s a decision that should be done at the Legislature, in the legislative process.”
Gov. Jay Inslee plans to speak at the noon event at the East Capitol Campus Plaza, his office said. The Democratic governor included about $730 million in his two-year budget proposal to pay for the union contracts, as well as to extend similar pay raises to non-unionized state employees.
Lawmakers are in the final stretch of their 105-day regular session. They are expected to require at least one 30-day special session to finish their work on the state budget.
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
Comments