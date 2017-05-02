Tacoma council names 4 city manager finalists

The Tacoma City Council has chosen four finalists for city manager, including at least two with previous ties to Washington. Those candidates will be in Tacoma next week for interviews and a public meet-and-greet.
After an executive session meeting in which the council talked about the qualifications of candidates offered up by recruitment firm Colin Baenziger & Associates, the council brought seven names forward at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Of the seven names, five won enough votes from the nine-member council to be named finalists. But the council then decided to vote again on the two candidates that resulted in a 5-4 split, since it had originally planned to only name four finalists.
That second vote resulted in Aretha Ferrell-Benavides losing her spot. Michael Cernech and Patrick McDonnell didn’t get enough votes to make the list of finalists.
According to a news release from the city, the four finalists are as follows:
Kristoff Bauer is deputy city manager for the City of Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was previously assistant and interim city manager in Fayetteville, and served as the city manager in Jacksonville, North Carolina and Billings, Montana. He’s also been assistant to the city manager in Shoreline. Bauer has a juris doctor as well as a master of business administration from the University of Washington.
Walter Bobkiewicz III is the city manager in Evanston, Illinois. He has been city manager of Santa Paula, California; assistant city manager in Novato, California; and served several management roles working for the city of Long Beach, California. He has a master of public administration from Syracuse University.
Robert Cowell, Jr. is deputy city manager in Amarillo, Texas, and has been assistant and interim city manager. He has been planning director for the city of College Station, Texas; for the Monroe County Plan Commission in Bloomington, Indiana; and has also worked in planning for other agencies and in the private sector. Cowell has a master of science in urban planning with a specialization in land use from the University of Tennessee.
Belinda Graham is currently working with the city manager of Port Townsend to identify barriers to development, help with hiring a firm to create a subarea plan, and other projects. She was previously director of the development department and assistant city manager in Riverside, California. She was senior development specialist for the Riverside County Economic Development Agency in Riverside, California, and has a master of business administration from the University of Redlands.
The finalists will be interviewed by the City Council and city department heads May 11 and May 12.
Tacomans will get a chance meet the finalists during a public forum and reception May 12 at the Tacoma Municipal Building downtown from 5:15 to 7 p.m. That forum will air live on TV Tacoma for those who can’t attend.
Longtime city attorney Elizabeth Pauli has been serving as interim city manager since T.C. Broadnax left to become the city manager of Dallas earlier this year after a five-year stint in Tacoma.
