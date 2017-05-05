Which tests should students have to pass to graduate? None, some lawmakers say

3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing Pause

1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks

0:32 Spring thunderstorm rolls through Tacoma

1:41 Carroll, Schneider on Seahawks' 2nd-round pick Ethan Pocic: "2 1/2 players in 1 guy"

3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more

0:46 Two shot at S. 288th and Pacific Highway in Federal Way

2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

1:34 Students at Rogers High celebrate college commitment

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys