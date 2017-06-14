Former state senator Don Benton says he wasn’t pushed out of the EPA. “Nothing but fake news”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 13:45 Don Benton explains 'fake news' and why the U.S. still (sort of) has a draft | Capitol Happy Hour Pause 9:28 Getting women involved in politics and how Rep. Cody scored free beer | Capitol Happy Hour 2:00 Jim Jensen expresses support for methanol plant during campaign speech 9:35 Rep. Stokesbary talks taxes and getting fired from his college mascot gig on Capitol Happy Hour 1:31 Pierce County beefs up efforts to clean up nuisance properties 9:51 One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Don Benton, a former Republican Washington state senator, talks about his new job leading the U.S. Selective Service System, which registers men for a nonexistent military draft. He also talks about why he likes taking the metro in Washington, D.C. (even though he's fought light rail at home), why he no longer works at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and what really happened when he allegedly called another lawmaker "a trashy, trampy mouthed little girl." Also, he corrects what he says is fake news about his military record. Filmed at Crown Bar in Tacoma, Washington, on June 13, 2017. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

