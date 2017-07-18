Top senator’s wife selected as his fill-in. She might vote on important legislation in his absence.

The chief budget writer in the state Senate is being replaced by his wife for a short period of time.
State Sen. John Braun, a Republican from Centralia, is taking a brief scheduled leave this week for required military service with the Navy Reserve.
Marlo Braun, a nurse in Centralia, is set to take his spot in the Senate until roughly Sunday. In that time, she might be asked to vote on a $4 billion capital budget plan and divisive legislation involving rural water rights.
Marlo Braun was expected to be sworn in around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Capitol.
She will serve as a Republican. She wasn’t immediately available for an interview about voting on a capital budget.
Earlier this week, commissioners in three counties represented by the 20th Legislative District — Thurston, Lewis and Clark — approved her for the temporary Senate role under a law regarding leave for active service or required training.
Cowlitz County accidentally approved another person to take the Senate seat and commissioners there are expected to re-vote. But since a majority of the county officials chose Marlo Braun, she can be sworn in.
Typically lawmakers wouldn’t be still working on legislation at this point in the year. But the Legislature is in its third special session and still negotiating the capital budget, and more, after completing a marathon quest to pass the state’s two-year operating budget last month.
Lawmakers were grappling with a court-order to fix how the state pays for K-12 schools, and they poured billions into the public school system in an attempt to comply with the ruling.
Since then, Republicans who control the state Senate with the help of one conservative Democrat have been holding up the capital budget — which pays for construction projects around the state — in the the hopes of reversing key portions of a state Supreme Court order they say leaves some rural property owners without water at their homes.
The ruling, known as the Hirst decision, found counties weren’t adequately scrutinizing the effects of small wells on water supplies used for farming, fishing and more.
Most counties had been using the state Department of Ecology to determine if enough water was available to allow a building permit where a small well would be used.
But the court said counties can’t rely only on the state.
As a result, some counties have temporarily stopped some rural development, throwing property owners into limbo.
Democrats who control the state House have so far opposed the GOP plan to change Hirst. Some have concerns the Republican plan would allow development without enough review of water availability and might violate treaty rights with local tribes.
While the debate goes on, some construction projects paid for by the capital budget have been halted midstream or are being delayed.
Lawmakers have been pushing to resolve both issues by Thursday, when the third special session ends.
This isn’t the first time a spouse has filled in for a lawmaker on military leave. Lela Kreidler served much of the 1991 legislative session in place of Mike Kreidler, then a state Senator, who was on active duty with the U.S. Army.
Mike Kreidler is now the state’s Insurance Commissioner.
Former Spokane Sen. Brad Benson also took a short leave in 2005 for military training.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @walkerorenstein
