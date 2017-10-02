With no capital budget, wave of layoffs hits state agency. More are expected soon.

Melanie Tomco, right, with her children, Noah, 3, and June, 1, look at sea life from her husband, Jeremiah, during Fee Free Day at Washington State Parks on Mother’s Day 2016 at Dash Point State Park in Federal Way. The state Parks Department had to layoff 10 employees on Oct. 1, 2017, because of a lack of a capital budget. Lui Kit Wong Staff file, 2016