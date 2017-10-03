Inslee urges gun regulation in Washington state after Las Vegas shooting

Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday called for new gun regulations in Washington state following the shooting in Las Vegas this week that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 at a country music concert.
Inslee, a Democrat, specifically said state lawmakers should ban “bump stocks,” a device that can be used to modify a semi-automatic rifle so it can mimic a fully automatic weapon.
Police found two bump stocks in the hotel room where Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, fired hundreds of rounds at concertgoers through a window.
The proposed ban could bring opposition from some Republicans, who have opposed other gun regulation in the Legislature in the past. The GOP currently controls the state Senate by a slim margin with the help of one conservative Democrat, potentially stifling gun-related legislation backed by Inslee.
Whether the ‘bump stock’ ban has political legs was unclear Tuesday. Sen. Mike Padden, a Republican from Spokane Valley who chairs the Senate’s Law and Justice Committee, declined to comment on the proposal.
A spokesman for his office in Olympia said Padden is waiting to learn more about the shooting in Las Vegas before determining if legal changes in Washington state could help prevent a similar massacre here.
The committee’s vice chairman, Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Tacoma, could not be immediately reached on Tuesday. The top Republican on the state House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jay Rodne, of Snoqualmie, declined to comment on Inlsee’s ban proposal.
Inslee said the Legislature must act to ban devices such as bump stocks that “turn legal semi-automatic firearms into lethal fully-automatic machine guns.”
“We must make sure people intent on causing mass destruction and loss of life won’t be aided by lax laws that give them unfettered access to military-style weaponry,” he said in a statement.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday the bump stock” originally was created to make it easier for people with disabilities to shoot a gun.
Erich Pratt, executive director of Gun Owners of America, defended the use of bump stocks to the Associated Press, saying guns are unfairly attacked when other weapons aren’t criticized after deadly attacks.
Manufacturers tout the stocks, some of which sell for less than $200, as offering a simple and affordable alternative to automatic weapons without the hassle of a rigorous background check and other restrictions.
The governor has pushed for stronger gun regulation in the last few years. In the wake of a deadly shooting in Mukilteo last year, Inslee signed on to a proposal by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson to ban “assault weapons,” a broad term that includes multiple types of guns, and limit the capacity of gun magazines.
The measure never got a hearing in the majority-Democrat state House, or the GOP-led Senate.
This year, the Legislature did approve a measure that requires gun dealers in the state to report when a person tries to buy a gun and fails a background check.
More often, gun-regulation supporters have had success creating new laws by using the initiative process.
Washington voters approved a ballot measure in 2014 that created a law requiring background checks on all sales and transfers of guns, including private transactions and many loans and gifts. Last year, voters said “yes” to an initiative that allows courts to temporarily suspend a person’s access to guns if there is evidence they’re a threat to themselves or others.
The temporary gun bans are known as “extreme risk protection orders.”
Democrats might have more luck in Olympia this fall, depending on the results of a state Senate race in the Eastside suburbs of King County. A special election for the seat is being held to find a replacement for state Sen. Andy Hill, a Republican from Redmond who died of lung cancer in 2016.
Democrat Manka Dhingra beat Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund in the primary race for the position by roughly 10 percentage points.
Even if Democrats had slim majorities in the House and Senate, it’s unclear if they could push through sometimes controversial gun regulations.
Inslee said no matter how the party divide shakes out in November elections, lawmakers should try to ban bump stocks. Gun laws already on the books in Washington are “a good start,” the governor said.
“But we can — and must — do more,” Inslee said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @walkerorenstein
Comments