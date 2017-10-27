State AG Bob Ferguson responds to Senate Republican questions about cost of Trump lawsuits

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour

U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-Gig Harbor) explains why the federal government always seems on the verge of a government shutdown. "It's bonkers," he says. Plus: why he was named the biggest 'Star Wars' geek in U.S. politics, his thoughts on the debate over taking down confederate statues and what Democrats need to do to win more elections in the age of President Trump. Filmed August 21, 2017 at Crown Bar in Tacoma.