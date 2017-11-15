Washington Supreme Court says state not done yet with McCleary order

Washington’s Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday lawmakers must do more to meet the long-running education decision known as McCleary, despite billions in new state spending approved for K-12 schools by the Legislature earlier this year.
Those reforms — along with others since the original 2012 order — appear to be enough to meet the court’s demands, but won’t come soon enough to meet a Sept. 1, 2018 deadline, the justices said in the Wednesday ruling.
The court had ordered the state to take on the full cost of teacher and other school administrator salaries that had been paid for in part by local levies for years.
In the 2017 legislative session, lawmakers raised a state property tax to do so, while restricting how much local levies can be raised for basic education.
The Legislature’s changes are phased in, however, and are planned to ramp up to top funding levels for the 2019-2020 school year.
“The program of basic education cannot be said to be ‘fully implemented’ by September 1, 2018, when it puts off full funding of basic education salaries until the 2019-20 school year,” says the court order, which was signed by all nine justices.
In response, the justices will continue monitoring the case and ask for full implementation of the K-12 schools plan by the 2018 deadline. The state will also remain in contempt of court and keep paying a $100,000-a-day fine over lawmaker’s failure to achieve full compliance with McCleary.
The court ordered the state to report its progress during the 2018 legislative session by April 9.
Altogether, lawmakers in 2017 approved $7.3 billion in new state spending over four years as part of its tax shift aimed at satisfying the court order and boosting money for K-12 schools.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
