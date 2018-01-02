Susan Hutchison, center, chats in the Senate Chambers during the 2015 legislative session in Olympia. Hutchison announced Tuesday that she would be resigning as chairman of the state Republican Party next month.
Politics & Government

Leader of Washington State Republican Party to step down next month

By Jim Brunner

Seattle Times

January 02, 2018 01:58 PM

Washington State Republican Party Chairman Susan Hutchison will step down next month.

Hutchison, a former TV news anchor who was elected party chair in 2013, announced her resignation in a statement Tuesday, declaring that she’d left the state GOP in “robust financial position with a bright future.”

While Hutchison’s statement did not give a reason for her departure, which is effective Feb. 5, her name had been floated as a possible candidate for an ambassadorship or other appointment in the Trump administration. Her announcement also comes after the GOP lost its majority in the state Senate in November.

In her statement, Hutchison complimented Trump and his win in Washington’s 2016 primary. “I never doubt the voters’ wisdom — it’s the core of democracy,” she said. “President Trump has made good on his promises in 2017 and I look forward to what 2018 will bring.”

In an email to the GOP’s executive committee, Hutchison said it was “the right time for me to step down. I have loved this job and the people with whom I am privileged to work. I am proud of all we have accomplished together.”

The election for a new state GOP leader will take place Jan. 20 in Moses Lake, with the new chair starting work the next month.

