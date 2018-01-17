More than 10,000 people were estimated to have attended the Women's March through downtown Olympia and the rally on the Capitol Campus on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
More than 10,000 people were estimated to have attended the Women's March through downtown Olympia and the rally on the Capitol Campus on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Tony Overman Olympian file photo
More than 10,000 people were estimated to have attended the Women's March through downtown Olympia and the rally on the Capitol Campus on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Tony Overman Olympian file photo

Politics & Government

5,000 people expected to rally for women’s rights in South Sound this weekend

By Walker Orenstein

worenstein@thenewstribune.com

January 17, 2018 09:57 AM

A rally that brought 10,000 people to the state Capitol last year to protest President Donald Trump and advocate for women’s rights is set to return to Olympia on Saturday.

The second Women’s March rally is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday on the Capitol Campus. Organizers estimate 5,000 people will show up. It’s one of roughly 200 rallies expected across the country Saturday, including events in Seattle and Aberdeen.

The first march, held shortly after Trump’s inauguration, brought large crowds to Olympia and elsewhere. More than 1 million people rallied worldwide, according to the Associated Press.

Organizers of the Olympia event say the group is demanding a “society in which women —including black women, native women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Muslim women, lesbian queer and trans women — are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The national group also has an agenda that touches on issues from abortion and access to contraception to minimum wage laws and environmental policies.

On Saturday in Olympia, the march portion of the event — hosted separately by the advocacy group Olympia Embrace — will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Organizers say their route will take people from the Winged Victory monument on the Capitol Campus, down the nearby switchbacks to Capitol Lake and around the lake to Heritage Park.

An alternative route for people not able to complete the full march will head north on Columbia Street Southwest and eventually wind to Heritage Park.

There is no formal event in Tacoma, according to the Women’s March website.

Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @walkerorenstein

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

    Tacoma mayoral candidate Victoria Woodards shares her enthusiasm after early returns show her winning during an election-night party.

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting
Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 10:15

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour

Kim Wyman on Trump's 11:49

Kim Wyman on Trump's "ludicrous" voter fraud claims, and the healing power of socks | Capitol Happy Hour

View More Video