Deal reached to pass water rights bill, construction budget, lawmakers say

Top state lawmakers said Thursday they have reached a compromise on a rural water policy debate that has stalled a $4 billion construction budget since the 2017 legislative session.
Republicans have refused to pass the state’s construction budget until striking a deal to address the 2016 state Supreme Court ruling on well-drilling regulations known as the Hirst decision. Hirst has effectively left some property owners without water or unable to build on their land.
Lawmakers expect the agreement to pump $300 million into water projects while easing Hirst regulations for property owners.
The so-called capital budget is expected to have more than $1 billion for school construction and money for mental health facilities, low-income housing projects and more. Last year was the first time in modern history lawmakers failed to pass a capital budget. The deadlock led to construction delays, layoffs in state government, an increase in construction costs and the potential loss of federal dollars for some low-income housing projects.
In an interview Thursday, Democratic Rep. Larry Springer of Kirkland said negotiators from the House and Senate on Hirst reached a deal late Tuesday night.
While Springer said Democrats in the House still needs to be briefed on the measure, he said he is “confident” enough lawmakers will be on board with the agreement to pass the Hirst bill and a capital budget “very quickly.”
House Minority Leader Dan Kristiansen, R-Snohomish, also told TVW’s “Inside Olympia” program on Thursday morning a Hirst compromise had been reached.
Jaime Smith, a spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, said in a text message that Inslee would sign a Hirst bill approved by the Legislature if lawmakers “pass the same version” of the agreement the governor has been briefed on.
The Legislature has been arguing for more than a year about how to address the Hirst decision, which required counties to more intensively regulate the drilling of small wells.
In that ruling, the Supreme Court said more scrutiny of those wells was necessary to avoid draining water resources used by animals and those with senior water rights.
Counties previously relied on a relatively simple assessment from the state Department of Ecology to approve building permits for land relying on a well that draws fewer than 5,000 gallons of water per day, known as permit exempt.
In Hirst, the court said counties must study water availability on their own before issuing building permits.
Those assessments can be costly, and some counties simply halted construction relying on permit-exempt wells or required landowners to pay for the expensive water studies themselves. Republicans have said each one can cost more than $5,000.
By the end of the 2017 legislative session, Republicans had pushed to more or less overturn the Hirst ruling while offering millions of dollars on conservation projects to offset the effect of wells.
Democrats had asked to implement a 24-month delay of the ruling to work out a compromise on the issue. Many Democratic lawmakers — and tribes — said extra scrutiny of water availability as ordered by the court was necessary to maintain resources.
Typically capital budgets are approved with bipartisan support and with easier negotiations than the state’s operating budget. While Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature, bonds necessary to implement the capital budget require approval by 60 percent of lawmakers in the House and Senate.
House Democrats confirmed Thursday the Hirst bill would spend $300 million over 15 years to restore and enhance streams, while allowing counties to once again rely on Ecology’s rules to issue building permits for land with permit-exempt wells.
The legislation, however, would reduce the amount of water those wells can draw in many areas of the state and charge a $500 fee for a permit. In the Nisqually area, new permit-exempt wells would be limited to 3,000 gallons per day. In the Puyallup area, that limit would be just 950 gallons per day.
The Hirst deal also includes other measures aimed at mitigating the effect of wells.
