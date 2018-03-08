Legislature approves compromise deal to change police deadly force law

Sen. Jamie Pedersen, left, D-Seattle, speaks during debate on the Senate floor, Thursday, March 8, 2018, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., on the final day of the regular session of the Legislature. Lawmakers in the Senate were discussing a compromise measure designed to make it easier to prosecute police who commit reckless or negligent shootings in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren AP