On 'Colbert,' 'Sex and the City' candidate says NY should be as progressive as Washington

Another celebrity is running for office and she wants to make New York more like Washington state.
Cythia Nixon, one of the stars of HBO's rom-com franchise "Sex and the City," is about a month into a campaign to unseat Andrew Cuomo as New York's governor.
On Wednesday's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Nixon took a few shots at her competition, joked about being a politician named Nixon and explained why she was running.
“We're a blue state. We’re a proudly Democratic state, but we've got a governor in there who governs like a Republican,” she said. When Colbert asked her to elaborate, she listed Washington among the states passing progressive policies like those she'd like to see implemented in New York.
"All the progressive things that California is doing and Oregon and Washington," she said during the 10-minute segment. "Campaign finance reform and voting reform and fully funding our schools and being a leader in renewable energy and enacting real criminal justice reform. This is the kind of stuff we want to be doing in New York. We want to be closing racial and economic inequity here and we're just not."
Nixon, who says she will not accept donations from corporations, says she is serious about her candidacy.
When Colbert said having a celebrity in the White House "isn't working out very well" and that perhaps governor of New York isn't a good first job in politics, Nixon was quick to respond.
“I think that first and foremost, Donald Trump is a real-estate developer,” Nixon said. “And he has inherited his money and his company from his father. That could not be more different from me. I grew up here in a one-bedroom, five-flat walk-up with a single mom. I went to public school. I started acting when I was 12 in order to pay for my college because my family couldn’t afford to. I don’t think there’s anything inherently wrong with celebrity in politics; it gives you a platform, but it’s what you choose to do with that platform.
"Do you choose to give yourself and other one-percenters a massive tax break that they don't need? Or, do you choose to advocate for important things that need your voice ... ."
