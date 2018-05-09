Evidence from 'credible allegations' shows Tacoma lawmaker broke House workplace policies, Democrats say

Democratic leaders in the state House said Wednesday that an ongoing investigation into accusations of inappropriate behavior found initial evidence Tacoma state Rep. David Sawyer broke respectful workplace policies related to creating a hostile work environment.
House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington, told reporters that the preliminary evidence showed Sawyer might have violated policy "over a period of time" and related to "a number of staffers." Sullivan declined to elaborate.
An internal panel also voted Wednesday morning to suspend Sawyer, a Democrat, as chairman of the Commerce and Gaming Committee. The order is set for a confirmation vote by all House Democrats later Wednesday.
"There are credible allegations that have been made," Sullivan said, noting he asked Sawyer not to seek re-election in 2018.
The new developments follow a February story by The News Tribune, The Olympian and public radio's Northwest News Network, which detailed accusations from eight women that Sawyer engaged in behavior before and after being elected that ranged from inappropriate to harassing.
The allegations included persistent or suggestive electronic messaging, unwanted attention and comments with sexual overtones. Sawyer, who is not married, denies many of the allegations and has maintained he has been professional and lawful.
On Wednesday, Sawyer's attorney Beth E. Terrell sent a letter to House officials pushing back against the House actions, saying that suspending Sawyer before the final report from an independent investigator looking into her client's conduct was a "rush to judgment."
Terrell wrote Sawyer believes the investigator asked him about only credible accusations, and that, "Significantly, not a single allegation involved improper or unwanted touching, groping, sexual propositions, either express or implied, or pursuit of a romantic relationship."
"Representative Sawyer never intended to make any female colleague or employee uncomfortable, and he is committed to making concrete changes in how he interacts to ensure that his intent is clear in the future," she added.
Sullivan would not say if House leaders believe there was credible evidence of sexual harassment or sexually inappropriate behavior in the preliminary evidence.
Terrell also said it was "deeply troubling" that Sawyer was not provided with the preliminary findings before House leaders made their recommendation. Sawyer has accused leaders of politicizing the investigation.
Until Wednesday, the House had disclosed few details about its investigation into Sawyer's behavior.
It began in February, two days before the story by the three news outlets was published and was initially an inquiry into an unspecified allegation related to personal-boundary concerns. Sawyer also was restricted from working with his staff. The investigation later was expanded and outsourced to an independent investigator.
Three women who spoke to the news outlets for the February story said they since have been interviewed for the House investigation. Three others said they had not spoken with the investigator. Another two did not respond when asked.
The suspension votes come one week before candidates for the Legislature must file with the state. Sawyer, first elected in 2012, has said he will run for office again in 2018, although many in his own party have urged him not to.
The most recent request for Sawyer to abandon his re-election bid came Tuesday from a group of powerful pro-labor, pro-abortion rights, environmental and anti-gun organizations which signed a letter asking him not to run again.
Democrat Melanie Morgan, a Franklin Pierce school board member, has attracted support in her bid to upset Sawyer for the House seat in the 29th Legislative District, which includes parts of Tacoma, Parkland, Lakewood, Spanaway and Frederickson.
Some Democrats remain supportive of Sawyer, including his seatmate Rep. Steve Kirby, D-Tacoma.
The investigator's final report is expected to be completed by the end of May. Sawyer could face additional sanctions when the investigation is finished.
Austin Jenkins of public radio's Northwest News Network contributed to this report.
