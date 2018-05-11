A Supreme Court case could make Washington a “right to work” state. Unions are fighting back.

Pam Kruse has cut the number of staff not in the Franklin Pierce school district union from 56 to seven in her time as the local association’s president.
That’s a signature accomplishment for Kruse, an energetic and charismatic leader who took over the union’s reins in 2011.
And yet, on a gray March night in Puyallup, Kruse and roughly 20 other teachers convened over pizza to learn strategies for protecting against an impending legal earthquake that could rattle even the most solid of unions: Janus.
That would be Janus v. AFSCME, a case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court that has sweeping implications for public-sector unions across the country.
Many predict the court, which leans conservative, to strike a blow to union power by stopping the practice of charging so-called “fair share” fees to those who aren’t in the union. The fees, which come in place of larger full dues owed by members, bankroll the cost of collective bargaining with the government in union-only shops.
Such a ruling would theoretically make Washington, and the rest of the nation, essentially “right to work.” That system now is place in more than 25 states, most of which have more conservative state governments.
Washington’s unions appear better positioned than most to retain their members and keep a grip on bargaining power if the court does block agency fees. But they’re still taking efforts internally and through the Legislature to build up defenses.
At the state Capitol, that preparation has come in the form of several pro-union bills. Most notable was controversial legislation aimed at making it easier to persuade new hires to join a union and a measure that seeks to automatically enroll workers in a union unless they proactively opt out.
With Democratic control in the House and Senate for the first time since 2012, lawmakers largely said yes to the union-backed bills -- over the strong objection of many Republicans who said the legislation represented unnecessary and unfair gifts to the opposition party’s biggest political donors.
At the local level, Kruse said she wishes “there was no Supreme Court case, let’s be honest.”
But through training, organizing and “being more intentional” about rallying union support, Kruse said they hope to be ready as they can be. Kruse is not alone.
Other unions, such as the Washington Federation of State Employees, are deploying similar new efforts in hopes of maintaining their ranks ahead of Janus. Time will tell if it’s enough to plug the potential wound.
“We are ready to go the next step,” Kruse said of Franklin Pierce’s union. “We are ready, we stand in solidarity. We are together as one.”
Potential effects of Janus case
Anti-union groups have long opposed mandatory agency fees, saying they violate free speech protections and the right to free association. Despite those objections, courts have ruled them legal, most notably in a high-profile 1977 case known as Abood v. Detroit Board of Education.
In Abood, public school teachers in Detroit argued they shouldn’t have to pay union dues based on opposition to collective bargaining and their union’s political action.
The court ruled unanimously: public-sector unions can’t charge nonmembers for money that pays for direct political causes, but fees to pay for collective bargaining costs are appropriate.
Opinions on the court appear to have changed since then.
In the 2014 case Harris v. Quinn, the Supreme Court ruled against “fair share” agency fees for a segment of home health care workers that were not full state employees.
Then, in 2016, a case nearly identical to Janus related to full-fledged public employees made it to the Supreme Court. Before the court ruled on Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association, however, Justice Antonin Scalia died.
The case deadlocked 4-4.
Now with Justice Neil Gorsuch in place, Janus quickly worked its way back to Washington D.C. A ruling is expected by the end of the current Supreme Court session in July.
“I think for some time, various parts of the population have been focused on ‘what can we do to harm public sector unions and really stamp out unionization in this country,’ ” said Greg Devereux, the president of the Washington Federation of State Employees, about the legal battle over agency fees.
WFSE is the largest union that bargains with state government. It represents roughly 43,000 people and has nearly 36,000 full-fledged members. About 5,500 people are nonmembers who pay only agency fees, according to Tim Welch, the union’s spokesman.
Judging exactly how Janus would affect WFSE and the WEA -- in both members and in cash flow -- is tough to calculate.
A 2017 study by a professor from the University of Illinois and the Illinois Economic Policy Institute found that right to work laws reduced unionization in Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin by an average of 2.1 percent (and also lowered hourly wages by an average of 2.6 percent).
Applying that standard, WFSE, as a case study, could shrink by roughly 750 members.
Nonmembers at the union currently pay 1.17 percent of their gross monthly salary to WFSE, with a maximum of $63.42 a month. By contrast, union members currently pay 1.5 percent of their gross monthly salary, capped at $81.18 per month.
If Janus ends the practice of agency fees, the union could stands to lose the smaller monthly agency fee from more than 6,200 people -- a chunk of cash that could be in the tens of millions each year.
Still, there are major differences between unions and the political environment in Washington state compared to the midwest.
The Legislature has historically been friendly to unions here, and there certainly is a pro-labor streak in our purple-to-blue state.
WFSE even appears to be gaining steam and convincing more people to join. Fee payers as a percentage of workers represented by the union have been steadily dropping for years, according to data released to The News Tribune and The Olympian by the union.
In 2014 -- the year Friedrichs deadlocked at the Supreme Court -- 17 percent of the people represented by WFSE were agency fee-paying nonmembers. In February of 2018, it was just under 13 percent.
Devereux said he believes that helps unions in Washington state buttress themselves against Janus.
Political might
Still, talk as they may about being well-positioned to survive Janus, unions have still made an urgent push to bolster their ranks through the Legislature, raising questions from Republicans about the role of state government in aiding unions.
Unions have also faced constant attacks from the conservative nonprofit Freedom Foundation, which seeks to shrink the size and influence of public-sector unions through lawsuits and outreach to members.
In February, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 6229, which requires new state workers to meet with union representatives during orientation for at least 30 minutes.
Pro-union groups and Democrats call it necessary to educate workers about the benefits of a union and their rights. Many in the GOP and anti-union organizations have derided it as mandatory meeting where unions can use intense peer pressure to make new employees join against their will.
The bill was patterned after a law approved in California last year.
In Washington, it passed largely along party lines, but with a sprinkle of GOP support.
House Bill 2751 faced a tougher road. Sponsored by Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver, the measure authorizes the involuntary deduction of union dues from new state workers, unless they provide written notice that they wish to be nonmembers or religious objectors.
Before the bill, the law operated in reverse. Employees were expected to sign up for the union before dues could be deducted.
Stonier, in a Jan. 18 hearing, summed up the bill this way: “I think we just want it to be clear in Washington state that workers are members of their union first when they’re hired into a collective bargaining unit. And then if they so choose to opt out of their union, that comes as a second step.”
In a recent interview, Stonier explained her reasoning. She said state workers decide whether to join a union when they’re first hired, but many of them don’t come to understand the benefits of a union -- such as representation in situations where there’s been a complaint or discipline -- until they’re months or even years on the job.
Stonier said state workers are often overwhelmed with information when starting a new job and may not think through the union question thoroughly. She added that some state workers are spread out in rural areas and might not get full information that would convince them to opt in and join a union.
With that in mind, the “default” should be for people to start in a union, Stonier said.
Otherwise, “We’re going to have a lot of workers who need representation for something and don’t have access because they haven’t been participating as a member,” Stonier said.
Stonier, a WEA member and union representative who works with teachers in professional development for Evergreen Public Schools, said her bill goes “hand in hand” with the bill requiring orientation meetings.
Together they help boost unions, which in turn help workers, Stonier said.
Most Republicans see it differently.
In a passionate House floor debate, Rep. Matt Manweller, R-Ellensburg, painted HB 2751 as forced payment to unions that violates fundamental belief in consent for payment.
“I may give you some of my paycheck,” Manweller said on the floor. “But is it too much to ask that you ask?”
HB 2751 received only one Republican vote -- Federal Way Sen. Mark Miloscia -- in the Legislature.
In an interview about both pro-union measures, Sen. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane, said they have roots in fighting the Janus decision. He argued Democrats wouldn’t have to pass laws to coax union membership if unions offered a big enough benefit that people would voluntarily join.
“The problem that they’re trying to solve is Janus and the Supreme Court because they know it’s a threat to their very existence because they don’t provide value to their members,” Baumgartner told The News Tribune and The Olympian.
He said Democrats approved the bills in part because of the hefty political donations unions give them each election cycle.
Baumgartner, a frequent union critic, held hearings on right-to-work legislation when he chaired the Senate’s Commerce and Labor Committee and said he “killed” bill like Stonier’s in the past. He is still the top Republican on the committee, renamed Labor and Commerce, after Democrats took control of the chamber last year.
“Really all this stuff is just about essential basic American freedom,” he said. “It’s the idea of ‘can I have a job and put food on the table for my family without being forcibly coerced to pay a union donation that goes to support the Democratic party.’ ”
Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, defended the bills in an interview last week. He said he fundamentally believes in agency fees, because he believes people “ought not to be a freeloader.”
The two bills passed by the Legislature nudge people away from that, he said.
“It just goes back to the fundamental concept of people, if you’re going to receive a benefit, why should you expect somebody else to have to pay for it?” he said.
Internal changes
At Kruse’s meeting in Puyallup, WEA organizer tk tk ran through a slideshow presentation with a mission statement titled: “Empower our Locals and our Members to Survive and Thrive in a Post-Janus World.”
The school staff ran through role-playing exercises and completed worksheets to better convince skeptical employees to join the union.
In one scenario, a fictional woman named Kamala is concerned about paying union dues while saddled with student debt.
“Be sure to share your story, why the union is important, and why dues are a necessary part of building power to ensure all education professionals have a voice on the job,” reads the practice sheet distributed by the organizer.
