Local Democrat may refuse to cast electoral vote for Clinton

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton might be on track to win Washington state — but she may collect only 11 of the state’s 12 electoral votes if she can’t win over local Democrat Robert Satiacum.
Satiacum, who supported U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont during the primary, is one of Washington state’s 12 Democratic electors. As such, he has pledged to cast an electoral vote for Clinton should she win the state Nov. 8.
However, Satiacum told Politico this week he’s not sure he can follow through with that promise.
“How can I say and do and be who I am and then cast a vote for somebody that’s the same as Trump?” asked Satiacum, according to the Politico report. “They may be male, female, but they’re in the same canoe.”
Satiacum is a member of the Puyallup Tribe and host of “Tribal Talk,” a program on KLAY Talk Radio that broadcasts in the Tacoma and Lakewood area.
He told Politico he dislikes Clinton’s environmental policies — which he called “crimes against our mother, this Earth” — and suggested that politicians in both parties are failing to discuss issues important to Native Americans.
Democrats in Washington state chose their electors during party caucuses and conventions earlier this year.
Should Clinton win the state, Satiacum and the other 11 Democratic electors are to travel to to Olympia on Dec. 19 to cast their votes for her.
If Satiacum refuses to do so, he faces a $1,000 penalty. He told Politico the fine wouldn’t deter him from voting his conscience.
State Democratic Party officials aren’t worried about Satiacum’s decision affecting the outcome of the November election, a party spokesman said in an emailed statement.
“We are confident that Hillary Clinton will win the presidency and that our down ballot candidates will win election,” wrote Marc Siegel of the Washington State Democrats.
Should Satiacum break his pledge, it wouldn’t be the first time a “faithless elector” in Washington has cast an electoral vote for someone other than their party’s nominee.
In 1976, Mike Padden — now a Republican state senator from Spokane Valley — cast his vote for Ronald Reagan instead of for Gerald Ford, who won Washington state that year.
Padden declined to comment for this story until after the November election. In 2000, he told The New York Times Magazine he cast a protest vote for Reagan in 1976 to “highlight Governor Reagan’s support of the pro-life cause.”
Padden told the magazine he wouldn’t have made that choice if it would have changed the outcome of the election.
Ford lost the 1976 election to Jimmy Carter by a margin of 57 electoral college votes. Reagan went on to defeat Carter and win the presidency in 1980.
After Padden’s action, Washington lawmakers passed the law imposing the $1,000 fine for electors who cast votes for someone other than their party’s nominee.
