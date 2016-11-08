Election updates: Pierce County election center buzzing as ballots come in

It is Election Day; the sun is shining and according to Pierce County Auditor Julia Anderson, “voters are in a great mood.”
Anderson said there are six centers across Pierce County but that the line at the Pierce County election center in Tacoma was long Tuesday.
At 2 p.m., the wait in the voter line was about 45 minutes and the drop box line was backed up to the street.
“We expect to see about 5,000 cars and 9,000 drop box ballots come through here today,” said Anderson. “Some people are here because they just want to be here, they are just in love with the idea of a polling station.”
Election staff members started tabulating ballots 7 a.m. Monday.
Pierce County hired an additional 450 part-time seasonal employees for the election.
@thenewstribune Anyone can come down and watch the election process here at the Pierce County Election Center! Come see your votes counted! pic.twitter.com/O7GuLE2pYY— Nicole Jones (@NJlake97) November 9, 2016
There were five, 10-foot tables with about 10 people per table verifying ballots at the Tacoma center. In the same room was about eight to 10 computers with people verifying signatures and two separate office spaces called the “challenge center” with people reviewing flagged ballots.
“We could process ballots a lot faster if we had a better election center,” Anderson said.
The tabulation room contains about eight machines and about 15-20 people moving throughout.
Anderson explained that during the election, they keep the doors open for oxygen, but they lock them at night.
Compiled by: Cara Gillespie, Morgan Stark, Nicole Jones, Courtney Miranda
