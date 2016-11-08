Pat McCarthy winning election to state auditor

Democratic Pierce County Executive Pat McCarthy was winning the race for state auditor over Sen. Mark Miloscia on Tuesday.
The state auditor is responsible for rooting out fraud and waste in government.
Miloscia, a Republican from Federal Way, previously ran for the office in 2012 but lost in that primary. McCarthy has spent eight years as the Pierce County executive. Prior to that, she was Pierce County auditor.
The candidates sparred on the campaign trail over who was more qualified for the office. McCarthy said Miloscia doesn’t have enough experience being an executive. Miloscia fired back, saying McCarthy doesn’t have necessary auditing skills. Milosica is the chairman of the Senate Accountability and Reform Committee and has led audits in the past.
