Dieringer voters saying ‘yes’ to school bond, while results in Orting remain in doubt

Voters in the Dieringer School District were showing strong support for a $9.5 million bond measure in early returns from a special election Tuesday.
But results were less positive in the Orting School District, which sought a $41 million bond package to add a new elementary school to the growing district, among other improvements.
School bond elections must clear several hurdles in order to pass. First, they must be validated based on the number of total voters. A turnout equal to 40 percent of the ballots cast in a given district during the last November general election is required to validate a school bond election.
In addition to validating, bond measures need a 60 percent supermajority to pass.
Early returns Tuesday showed the Dieringer measure leading strongly on both counts, with just over 80 percent of votes in favor of the measure and with a sufficient number to validate.
But in Orting — even though the bond proposal secured a simple majority of more than 50 percent in early returns — it was falling short on both validation and the supermajority.
Pierce County Elections officials said they planned to collect more ballots from ballot drop boxes Tuesday night. Those ballots will be counted Wednesday, along with ballots that arrive in the mail Wednesday. Updated results will be available Wednesday afternoon.
Election results are posted on the Pierce County elections website.
Dieringer Superintendent Judy Neumeier-Martinson was pleased with the strong response from voters in her district.
“It’s just been phenomenal,” she said. “Dieringer is a community that cares so much about their kids. This is actually humbling.”
Orting Superintendent Marci Shepard could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Most of the money in the Dieringer bond package — $6.2 million — would cover its share of construction already approved by voters in the Sumner School District.
Dieringer, a small district with just under 1,500 students, lacks a high school. Students can attend high school in any public district, and most attend high school in the neighboring Sumner district. That makes Dieringer responsible for paying for part of Sumner’s high school projects, where voters last year approved a bond measure that includes improvements at two high schools.
The remainder of the Dieringer bond proceeds would pay for an addition at Lake Tapps Elementary School, as well as improvements at Dieringer Heights Elementary and North Tapps Middle School.
Most of Orting’s bond package — about $36 million — was dedicated to construction of a new elementary school on property the district owns next to Ptarmigan Ridge Intermediate School. The district also planned a cafeteria addition at Ptarmigan Ridge, as well as safety and security measures at all Orting schools.
