Warmer, windy, wet weather awaits this week

After a spate of below-average temperatures, comparatively warm weather will be returning Monday to the South Sound.
But with the warmth will come wetness and wind.
Up to an inch of rain is forecast Monday as temperatures touch the mid- to upper 40s, with winds reaching up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
A half-inch of rain may fall Tuesday with similar high winds to Monday, the Weather Service forecasts.
“Just be aware that some small branches will be blowing down, and garbage cans might blow over,” Weather Service meteorologist Johnny Berg said.
But as of Sunday afternoon, no high wind advisories had been issued.
The weather is expected to clear Wednesday, followed by more warm storms through the weekend.
If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, you may want to prepare for a wet one instead. By Sunday, temperatures will likely be in the mid-40s in the Tacoma area, with a low in the mid-30s.
“There’s not much of a good chance for snow,” Berg said. “But forecasts can change, especially that far out.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments