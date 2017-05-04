Lightning dazzles over Tacoma skyline

Lightning lit up much of Western Washington on Thursday afternoon, bringing with it hail and rain.

The storm arrived to Tacoma about 3:15 p.m., ruining what had been to that point a beautiful, 70-degree day.

The most brilliant lightning moved through little more than an hour later.

The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm warnings, advising of 50 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail falling throughout Western Washington, especially in the Cascade foothills.

Trees were down throughout the area, and roads in Thurston County in particular were hit hard.

In a Tweet, Lacey police advised residents to stay off area roads to leave them clear for first-responders.

In Vaughn, on the Key Peninsula, lightning strikes were coming about once every 30 seconds or so about 5 p.m.

Utilities throughout the region are struggling to maintain power as a strong spring storm rolls through the South Sound on Thursday.

Nearly 30,000 Puget Sound Energy customers are without power, the utility reports, including much of Lacey and Olympia, and portions of Auburn.

About 600 Tacoma Public Utilities customers were without power, according to that utility’s website.

Outages were also reported in Longbranch on the Key Peninsula, according to Peninsula Light Co.

Commuters riding the Sounder train between Lakewood and Seattle were delayed by up to half an hour because of signal outages along the route, according to Sound Transit.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect through 11 p.m.