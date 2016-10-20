The News Tribune’s election endorsements for Nov. 8

Here are the recommendations from the The News Tribune Editorial Board for the election of November 8, 2016. This post will be updated as endorsements are made. For information specific to your area, check out The News Tribune’s Voter Guide.
Federal candidates
U.S. Senate: Patty Murray
Congressional District 6: Derek Kilmer
Congressional District 8: Dave Reichert
Congressional District 9: Adam Smith
Congressional District 10: Denny Heck
State candidates
Governor: Jay Inslee
Lt. Governor: Cyrus Habib
Secretary of State: Kim Wyman
Treasurer: Duane Davidson
Auditor: Pat McCarthy
Attorney general: Bob Ferguson
Commissioner of public lands: Hilary Franz
Superintendent of public instruction: Erin Jones
Insurance commissioner: Mike Kreidler
Legislative District 2
- Senate: Randi Becker
- House Position 1: Amy Pivetta Hoffman
- House Position 2: J.T. Wilcox
Legislative District 25
- Senate: Hans Zeiger
- House Position 1: Melanie Stambaugh
- House Position 2: Michelle Chatterton
Legislative District 26
- House Position 1: Larry Seaquist
- House Position 2: Michelle Caldier
Legislative District 27
- Senate: Jeannie Darneille
Legislative District 28
- Senate: Steve O’Ban
- House Position 1: Dick Muri
- House Position 2: Christine Kilduff
Legislative District 29
- House Position 1: David Sawyer
- House Position 2: Steve Kirby
Legislative District
- House Position 1: Drew Stokesbary
- House Position 2: Lane Walthers
Pierce County candidates
Executive: Bruce Dammeier
County Council Position 2: Carolyn Edmonds
County Council Position 3: Dennis Townsend
County Council Position 4: Connie Ladenburg
County Council Position 6: Doug Richardson
Judicial candidates
Washington Supreme Court
Pierce Superior Court, Judge Position 2: Tim Ashcraft
Pierce Superior Court, Judge Position 5: Shelly Speir
Pierce Superior Court, Judge Position 8: Grant Blinn
Pierce Superior Court, Judge Position 17: Karena Kirkendoll
School districts
Auburn school bond: Yes
Franklin Pierce school bond: Yes
Fire districts
Gig Harbor Fire & Medic Proposition 1: Yes
Graham Fire & Rescue Proposition 1: Yes
Initiatives to the people
Initiative No. 1433: Minimum wage increase. No
Initiative No. 1464: Money in politics. No
Initiative No. 1491: Gun protection orders. Yes
Initiative No. 1501: Identity theft. No
Initiatives to the Legislature
Initiative No. 723: Carbon tax. No
Initiative No. 735: Campaign finance. Yes
Other statewide measures
Advisory Vote No. 14: Dental plan tax. Yes
Advisory Vote No. 15: Vehicle tax exemption. Yes
Senate Joint Resolution No. 8210: Redistricting commission. Yes
Pierce County Charter amendments
Amendment No. 41: Reduce initiative signature threshold. No
Amendment No. 42: Reduce referendum signature threshold. No
Amendment No. 43: Early review of initiative/referendum proposals. Yes
Amendment No. 44: Ban dual office holding. Yes
Sound Transit
Proposition 1: Transit expansion. Yes
