October 20, 2016 1:28 PM

The News Tribune’s election endorsements for Nov. 8

From the editorial board

Here are the recommendations from the The News Tribune Editorial Board for the election of November 8, 2016. This post will be updated as endorsements are made. For information specific to your area, check out The News Tribune’s Voter Guide.

Federal candidates

President: To come

U.S. Senate: Patty Murray

Congressional District 6: Derek Kilmer

Congressional District 8: Dave Reichert

Congressional District 9: Adam Smith

Congressional District 10: Denny Heck

State candidates

Governor: Jay Inslee

Lt. Governor: Cyrus Habib

Secretary of State: Kim Wyman

Treasurer: Duane Davidson

Auditor: Pat McCarthy

Attorney general: Bob Ferguson

Commissioner of public lands: Hilary Franz

Superintendent of public instruction: Erin Jones

Insurance commissioner: Mike Kreidler

Legislative District 2

Legislative District 25

Legislative District 26

Legislative District 27

Legislative District 28

Legislative District 29

Legislative District

Pierce County candidates

Executive: Bruce Dammeier

County Council Position 2: Carolyn Edmonds

County Council Position 3: Dennis Townsend

County Council Position 4: Connie Ladenburg

County Council Position 6: Doug Richardson

Judicial candidates

Washington Supreme Court

Pierce Superior Court, Judge Position 2: Tim Ashcraft

Pierce Superior Court, Judge Position 5: Shelly Speir

Pierce Superior Court, Judge Position 8: Grant Blinn

Pierce Superior Court, Judge Position 17: Karena Kirkendoll

School districts

Auburn school bond: Yes

Franklin Pierce school bond: Yes

Fire districts

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic Proposition 1: Yes

Graham Fire & Rescue Proposition 1: Yes

Initiatives to the people

Initiative No. 1433: Minimum wage increase. No

Initiative No. 1464: Money in politics. No

Initiative No. 1491: Gun protection orders. Yes

Initiative No. 1501: Identity theft. No

Initiatives to the Legislature

Initiative No. 723: Carbon tax. No

Initiative No. 735: Campaign finance. Yes

Other statewide measures

Advisory Vote No. 14: Dental plan tax. Yes

Advisory Vote No. 15: Vehicle tax exemption. Yes

Senate Joint Resolution No. 8210: Redistricting commission. Yes

Pierce County Charter amendments

Amendment No. 41: Reduce initiative signature threshold. No

Amendment No. 42: Reduce referendum signature threshold. No

Amendment No. 43: Early review of initiative/referendum proposals. Yes

Amendment No. 44: Ban dual office holding. Yes

Sound Transit

Proposition 1: Transit expansion. Yes

