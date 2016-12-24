The fix was in to expand Click, and that’s a shame

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat Pause

1:06 Spinning and flipping through rain and snow

2:45 Pete Carroll: Whatever Seahawks discipline for Richard Sherman would have already happened

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

4:04 Lorenzo Romar after UW's win over Seattle U

1:43 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril's reaction to making Pro Bowl: 'Finally'

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital

2:10 Life-saving gift of a kidney can come from a complete stranger

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall