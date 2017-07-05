While Chris Christie soaks up sun, Washington state pols work in shadows

At least Washington state lawmakers don’t have to worry about embarrassing episodes like this. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with family and friends Sunday at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey, despite a government shutdown that closed the beach to the public. Washington lawmakers, by contrast, have passed a budget — although the eleventh-hour, non-transparent way they did it is an embarrassment all its own. Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP