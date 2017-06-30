Budget deal must be signed into law by midnight to prevent government shutdown

A $43.7-billion budget deal that has been in the works for the past six months was released to the public early Friday morning, less than 24 hours before it must be signed into law to stop a partial shutdown of state government.

Washington’s Legislature now has less than a day to review the 616-page document, pass it through the House and Senate and get it signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee must sign the two-year budget into law by midnight Friday to avoid the closure of most state agencies, as well as temporary layoffs of 32,000 state employees.

A vote was scheduled on the plan at 8 a.m. Friday in the Senate Ways and Means Committee. It didn’t appear as if the budget would get a public hearing before lawmakers would take their final votes on the plan later in the day.

The spending plan would put about $1.8 billion of new state money into K-12 schools over the next two years. Over four years, the state’s increased investment in public schools would be $7.3 billion.

That money is designed to comply with a 2012 court ruling that found the state is failing to meet its constitutional duty to fully fund public schools. In the McCleary case, the state Supreme Court has said Washington state needs to stop using school districts’ local levy money to pay for basic education costs, such as teacher salaries.

The plan lawmakers agreed to this week overhauls the state’s method of paying teachers, while adding new money to help the state take on those school employee salary costs.

The two-year budget plan raises about $1.6 billion over two years by increasing the state’s property tax. The state tax would go up by about 81 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value, bringing the state property tax rate to $2.70 per $1,000.

At the same time, the plan would lower local school district property taxes for many in Washington state. A new cap on local levies would mean that most people’s property taxes would decline overall, said Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia and the lead Senate budget writer.

Yet others in areas with high property values — like Seattle, Bellevue and Mercer Island — would see their property taxes rise.

The two-year budget relies on about $456 million in revenue from ending tax exemptions. Most of that money comes from collecting taxes from online shoppers by imposing new rules on internet retailers such as eBay. The plan also would end a sales-tax break on bottled water and get rid of an exemption that benefits oil companies.

On the spending side, the budget also includes $618 million to pay for labor contracts for state workers, along with about $102 million to improve the state’s mental health system.

The House and Senate are expected to hold floor votes on the budget later in the day Friday.