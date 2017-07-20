The News Tribune’s 2017 primary election endorsements

Here are the recommendations from the The News Tribune Editorial Board for the primary election Aug. 1, 2017. We are focusing on Pierce County’s largest cities this year.
We typically pick two favorites to advance from the primary, then settle on one candidate before the November general election. However, we occasionally deviate from endorsing two primary candidates when the field is exceptionally strong or weak.
TACOMA
- Mayor: Jim Merritt, Victoria Woodards.
- City Council District 4: Kevin Grossman, Shalisa Hayes.
- Council District 5: Chris Beale.
- Council At-large Pos. 6: Gregory Christopher, Lillian Hunter, Meredith Neal.
PUYALLUP
- District 1: John Hopkins, Jim Kastama.
- District 2: Heather Shadko.
