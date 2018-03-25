Let us count the ways our crystal ball predicts an interesting weather season.
Let us count the ways our crystal ball predicts an interesting weather season.

Opinion

The Five Spot: 5 spring weather prophecies

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

March 25, 2018 03:54 PM

Five weather predictions as spring enters its first full week.

1 Two more days of sunshine and optimism for the Mariners in Peoria, Arizona, followed by six months of the usual gray mediocrity in Seattle.

2 Yet another Nor’easter paralyzes East Coast with heavy snow, canceled flights, tornado warnings and an impending sense of the apocalypse.

3 Yet another Nor’wester hits Puget Sound with light showers, canceled tennis matches, garden slug warnings and an impending sense of inconvenience.

4 A mass of public opinion settles over Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma and other federal immigrant lockups. Warmer, with a chance of melting ICE.

5 High-pressure Mueller system strengthens grip on White House, with sustained gusts of Stormy Daniels.

