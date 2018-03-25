The Five Spot: 5 spring weather prophecies

Five weather predictions as spring enters its first full week.
1 Two more days of sunshine and optimism for the Mariners in Peoria, Arizona, followed by six months of the usual gray mediocrity in Seattle.
2 Yet another Nor’easter paralyzes East Coast with heavy snow, canceled flights, tornado warnings and an impending sense of the apocalypse.
3 Yet another Nor’wester hits Puget Sound with light showers, canceled tennis matches, garden slug warnings and an impending sense of inconvenience.
4 A mass of public opinion settles over Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma and other federal immigrant lockups. Warmer, with a chance of melting ICE.
5 High-pressure Mueller system strengthens grip on White House, with sustained gusts of Stormy Daniels.
