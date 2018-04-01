Have you seen this couple in Seattle or Tacoma?
The Five Spot: 5 reasons Trump’s being tough on Seattle Russians

From the Editorial Board

April 01, 2018 04:07 PM

Five things that drove President Trump to close Russia’s consulate in Seattle and worry our region is a hotbed of spies.

1 Cloak-and-dagger operations are too easy around here due to prevalence of raincoats and damp, dark alleys.

2 Lenin has a bronze statue in Seattle’s Fremont district, but Trump only got a foam statue in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood ... for one day ... and it was naked.

3 In the interest of national security, extra safeguards are necessary for Boeing, Bangor submarine base and Bimbo’s secret spaghetti sauce recipe.

4 Our intelligence sources (i.e., Google) indicate that Boris and Natasha are in Tacoma, have planned a Sept. 30 wedding and are registered at Bed Bath & Beyond.

5 Forget the U.S. election hack. Putin will really bring us to our knees if he infiltrates Amazon headquarters and disrupts our inalienable right to online shopping and free shipping.

