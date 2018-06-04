No, Canada: West Coast doesn't want your pipeline

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee beamed with sunshine, smiles and lofty environmental talk in May 2017 when Trudeau came to Seattle for a state visit of apparent kindred spirits.
Trudeau spoke of anti-pollution initiatives in British Columbia and other large provinces. Inslee reiterated his pledge to cap carbon emissions and exulted that he and Trudeau shared an “incredible commitment” to overcome climate change.
What a difference a year makes. Trudeau’s government in Ottawa announced last week it would buy the struggling Trans Mountain pipeline from a private company for $4.5 billion. It’s expected to nearly triple capacity of crude oil carried from Alberta’s vast tar sands to B.C., where the dirty stuff will be shipped through the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
Inslee responded appropriately, blasting a deal that will ramp up the risk of ecosystem degradation — if not outright catastrophe — to the life-sustaining Salish Sea waters between Washington and Canada. With the purchase and planned expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline, oil tanker traffic is projected to grow from five ships to as many as 34 a week, as Canada looks to exploit Asian energy markets.
“By purchasing this pipeline, Canada is aligning itself with a giant fossil fuel project that would take us backward in profoundly damaging ways,” Inslee said in a statement.
“I have expressed my concerns about this project repeatedly,” he concluded, “and I believe this is the wrong direction for our region.”
“Wrong direction” is an apt description, both figuratively and literally. Millions of barrels of oil that Canadian exporters had sought to move through a southern pipeline will instead head west.
File it under the law of unintended consequences after the Obama administration killed the Keystone XL pipeline project in 2015. Did anyone believe Canada would just leave all those rich reserves in the ground once oil prices started rising again?
Keystone, you’ll recall, triggered mass protests over plans to greatly expand the flow of Canadian crude across the border, through the U.S. heartland, across sovereign tribal lands and into Gulf Coast refineries. Obama had defensible reasons to deny its permits, including upholding U.S. leadership on climate policy.
But now we’re left with a different pipeline expansion stirring up different indigenous peoples on the western side of the continent, while posing what is arguably a more dire environmental threat — one that doesn’t know national borders.
The West Coast’s fragile web of southern resident orcas and other marine life hangs in the balance. Alarming increases in vessel noise, greenhouse gas emissions and oil spill hazards range from the Olympic Peninsula to Vancouver Island.
While the consequences of Keystone’s demise were unintended, they’re hardly shocking. In fact, we predicted them in November 2015. Our editorial, under the headline “With Keystone dead, guard the Strait,” concluded thusly: “The oil, in our opinion, should be headed for Gulf refineries in thick-walled, modern pipelines. Tanker trains - which the president implicitly favored last week - are a bad alternative. The Strait of Juan de Fuca now a real possibility, is the most worrisome of all.”
Don’t hold your breath waiting for the Trump Administration to get involved, certainly not with Trump's “drill, baby, drill” functionaries running the EPA and Interior Department. Instead, Washingtonians should take it upon themselves to stand up for regional interests. That means supporting tribes opposed to pipeline expansion, and backing the B.C. provincial government in its uphill fight against Ottawa, Alberta and the petroleum industry.
State leaders, for their part, should use any leverage they have to make Canada rethink this project, or at a minimum, enact the strictest possible safeguards.
Maybe Inslee should remind Trudeau of his soaring environmental rhetoric during that visit a year ago. Today, it feels like hot air.
Comments