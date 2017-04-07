Trump: Don't settle for 'reliable' news sources

Re: “We awake to more chaos every day,” (TNT letter, 3/31).
After reading this letter from a gentleman whose life seems to be lived in constant chaos, I must say I sympathize with him. I have given it a great deal of thought and came up with a very positive solution.
He stated that every morning he went to his “reliable news sources” for information he seems to program his thoughts on. I would suggest he change these news sources to ones not so biased against our president.
He goes on with “They tell me the president’s chaos has been intensified.” He mentions inhumane, unconstitutional attempts at change. He then states he is told that Trump’s tax reform will fail.
If we all based our thinking on what “we have been told,” we would all live in chaos. That is why we have been given a brain.
Think for yourself. Check it out, investigate. Don’t just settle for your “reliable news sources.”
That is why I voted for Donald Trump.
