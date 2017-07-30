Gender: New health standards are alarming

Parents are not being notified of the new state health standards that will be implemented in September in grades K-12 throughout Washington.
According to the Family Policy Institute of Washington, children as young as 5 will be learning about gender expression, gender identity and fluidity, sexual orientation and HIV prevention.
Third graders will be taught they can choose their own gender. Fourth graders will be taught that gender roles are social constructs. These standards have not been reviewed or discussed with parents in all school districts.
There is a difference in encouraging respect and care towards all people and the targeted indoctrination of our children in undermining traditional values.
