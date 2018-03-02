LNG plant: Seattle should mind own affairs

Re: “Seattle City Council ‘troubled’ by Tacoma LNG plant,” (TNT, 2/23).
Seattle leaders have absolutely no business interfering in the affairs of the Port of Tacoma and should tend to their own affairs.
They are not a regional government and have no say in what goes on in Pierce County.
The Port of Tacoma receives partial funding through property taxes levied on Pierce County property owners.
Never miss a local story.
The port is ultimately governed by a body of commissioners, duly elected by the voters of Pierce County
Hence, the port is accountable to the citizens of Pierce County, not the governing bodies of other jurisdictions.
Comments